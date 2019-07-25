The iconic Yellow Pages business directory started making its final appearance yesterday, September 16, as Yellow, the company behind it, seeks to become a fully digital-based company offering various online services.

A total of 180,000 copies will be distributed to all households in Malta and Gozo until September 26. This year’s Yellow Pages has an additional value proposition, as together with the largest database of Maltese businesses, 300 lucky residents could find a golden ticket and an opportunity to win a brand-new Toyota Aygo. Similar lotteries associated with the book will be organised every year for the next five years.

During the distribution process the delivery personnel will also be collecting the old directories from all households. To find out where the delivery and collection is taking place, residents can access www.thelastbook.com where a detailed daily schedule has been uploaded.

“Stopping the production of Yellow Pages is a major event, which is expected to grab attention from both local media and environmentalists, who will undoubtedly appreciate this move. In the last directory we’re also including a number of fun hidden surprises and annual competitions for the next five years,” commented Yellow’s chief operations officer, Jason Leigh Gafà.

The last Yellow Pages directory will be one of a kind, made with upgraded materials that will last and a beautifully designed cover with a local dimension, thereby transforming this business directory into a desirable collector’s item. Yellow will also be publishing 500 limited edition copies with a distinct cover making it a truly unique publication. A number of these copies will be available for sale to the public and the proceeds will be donated to an environmental project.