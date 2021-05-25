Vauxhall’s sister firm Opel has revealed a one-off electric concept version of its iconic Manta model.

Built to celebrate the coupe’s 50th birthday, the Manta GSe ElektroMOD has been designed as a way to showcase the firm’s heritage as well as its switch towards electrification.

The classic car’s four-cylinder petrol engine has been thrown out in favour of a 145bhp electric motor that makes 225Nm of torque, but keeps the original car’s four-speed gearbox. However, drivers can engage fourth and drive it as an ‘automatic’.

The battery is a 31kWh lithium-ion unit that promises a range of around 124 miles and can be topped up through regenerative braking as well as the on-board 9kW charger. A full charge takes just under four hours.

