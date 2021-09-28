The Environmental Health Directorate has urged consumers to avoid Milka Mini cones – Vanilla and Chocolate and Nuii ice creams because of potential contamination with Ethylene oxide.

The Milka product comes in boxes of eight cones having a best before date of July 2022, Lot OS1113 and OS1114.

The Nuii products are Cioccolato Biancho con Caramello e Noci Pecan del Texas (x 4), Mandorle e Vaniglia di Java (x 4) and Mixed – Caramello salato e Noci Macadamia Australiane / Cioccolato Bianco e Vaniglia di Java / Cioccolato Fondente e Mirtilli dei Paesi Nordici having 2023 expiry dates.