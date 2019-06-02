Part of the money being collected in aid of the Dar tal-Providenza on Xarabank on Friday is being passed on to the Sisters of Charity for their home in Pakistan called Id-Dar tal-Mirakli.

The home houses people with disabilities and is solely operated on providence.

“For us, daily providence is a miracle,” said 89-year-old Sr Anna Maria, who shall be returning to Pakistan to continue working at the home.

Sr Anna Maria has been working for 40 years at Id-Dar tal-Mirakli in Pakistan, where persons with a disability were often kept hidden or abandoned. In the past, there were no support homes and they ended up living in prison or on the streets.

The Dar tal-Providenza decided to donate a part of the sum collected during Friday’s telethon to Id-Dar tal-Mirakli.

A €50 donation can be made by calling 5190 2070; for €25 call 5180 2013;

for €15 call 5170 2012. A €6.99 donation can be made by sending an SMS to 5061 8944.