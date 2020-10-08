The pocket diary of Id-Dar tal-Providenza for 2021 is presently being distributed by Maltapost in every household in Malta and Gozo.

As in previous years, the diary includes the very useful timetable for daily and Sunday Mass in all churches in Malta and Gozo and a detailed calendar. A list highlighting all the parish feasts for 2021 is also included.

The coloured photo of Is-Salib tal-Għolja on the front page is by Fr Martin Micallef, director of the Siġġiewi home.

The home hosts 115 persons with a disability with the aim of fostering their personal growth, a commitment which is made harder by the COVID-10 pandemic.

Those who know that the diary has been distributed in their street but have not received it are kindly requested to call the reception at Id-Dar tal-Providenza on 2146 2844 or e-mail on info@dartalprovidenza.org.

GasanMamo Insurance and MAPFRE MSV Life sponsored the printing of the diary, while Maltapost has again agreed to distribute the diaries free of charge.