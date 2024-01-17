IDEA Group and the Malta Trust Foundation signed an agreement to set in motion a new programme called IDEA Education Support Programme. It shall provide children and young persons from disadvantaged backgrounds access to education to develop their full academic potential.

The Agreement was signed by Her Excellency President Emeritus Dr Marie Louise Coleiro Preca as President of the Malta Trust Foundation and Mrs Natalie De Bono, co-founder of the IDEA Group.

IDEA Group and the Malta Trust Foundation signing the agreement.

Dr Coleiro Preca said that this opportunity that IDEA Academy is giving to The Malta Trust Foundation to continue with its mission of empowering disadvantaged Children and Young Persons, is evidence that IDEA ACADEMY is an organisation with a soul.

On his part, Dr Silvio De Bono, Chairman and co-founder of IDEA Group, stated

"Our passion to the community led us to once again to reach out to the Malta Trust Foundation to launch new idea to help children coming from challenging environments. Acknowledging the fact that education is the only driver that could change the destiny of others".

Launching the IDEA Solutions Suite, Alexei De Bono, Chief Operations Officer of the IDEA GROUP said that with the IDEA Solutions Suite, IDEA Group is poised to redefine what it means to be a one-stop shop for business solutions.