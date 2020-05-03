As the founder director of a specialist software development firm that has been offering online web-based elearning platforms to the international market since 2004, I believe in the effectiveness of e-learning solutions.

Our firm has invested in developing and providing eB-Learn, a full-service e-learning platform that allows for the implementation of international best practices in the field.

The COVID-19 situation has vindicated our belief and commitment to the importance of a locally developed and supported full-service e-learning platform which allows clients to focus on the development and delivery of quality content.

Putting e-learning into perspective

At the basic end of the spectrum of e-learning tools there is a range of basic virtual learning environment (VLE) sites which serve as repository for files, documents, resources and data. These typically are suitable for (asynchronous) self-learning programmes where students have little or no contact with the faculty and merely download and follow the learning elements provided online.

At the other end of the spectrum are fully integrated learning management systems which combine full functionality (asynchronous), self-learning and (synchronous) collaborative learning tools. These would include course authoring, assessment tools, social learning and a mobile learning platform, often all integrated with e-commerce options. These usually provide small group online live tutorials or even one-to-one mentoring sessions by faculty to students.

E-learning is not a cheap alternative to traditional onsite learning programmes. Quality interactive online programmes require substantial upfront investment before the very first student is registered. It requires design and development of course materials specifically for online learning, and not just the scanning and uploading of current PowerPoint presentations.

It calls for recording of self-learning audiovisual presentations and all the relevant post-production work to provide engaging content. This engaging content should inspire and motivate students to want to learn and develop their understanding of the relevant subject.

Creating activities and events to engage and motivate students towards the completion of their online educational programme

Functionality of a full-service elearning platform

A full-service e-learning platform would include both synchronous and asynchronous learning elements as well as administrative functionality. These would comprise:

Self-learning elements:

• Pre-recorded audio video clips – these need to be prepared to reflect a professional engaging presentation;

• Supporting PowerPoint presentation or notes to facilitate the absorption of the content being delivered during the presentation;

• A reference list should be provided to encourage students to go to source and not just content themselves with the elements identified by the tutor during the presentation;

• A reading list should be provided to encourage students to expand their knowledge base and get a context to the issues and concepts being studied;

• FAQs – these provide an ongoing source of content development as they are based on queries or issues that are of general interest to the student community;

• Online self-assessment/examination facilities – a critical function of the system to allow for the evaluation of the participants’ capacity to reflect learning achievements;

• Document upload facilities for assignments and course work;

• Glossaries to ensure to explain abbreviations and technical words.

Collaborative learning elements:

• Calendaring facilities with auto-notification of events to motivate participants to log onto the platform regularly to participate in scheduled online activities;

• A file repository for sharing of documents that require student group interaction is an important functionality to support groupwork, particularly group assignments;

• Integrated live video conferencing facilities for online tutorials, including polling and recording session functionality for subsequent access, which is the core of the interactivity of an online elearning programme. The faculty-student interactivity is critical to the success of an online programme.

• Webinar facilities for larger audience access;

• Forum sessions for online group discussion and debate of topics;

• Wiki section for topic exploration and sharing of information.

Administrative functionality:

• Student registrations;

• Attendance and student participation records;

• Gradebooks;

• Issue of completion certificates and transcripts.

Educators designing e-learning programmes need to change their mindset. They need to move away from a time-based onsite scheduled classroom framework to task-based programmes with greater emphasis on the completion of learning activities and the accomplishment of learning objectives. A full-service e-learning platform is required to provide an online virtual campus which can be home for the virtual community of students on a particular online programme. It calls for ongoing investment in the design, development and management of an online campus, creating activities and events to engage and motivate students towards the completion of their online educational programme.

The COVID-19 crisis has compelled many organisations, both public and private sectors, to provide e-learning solutions in a very short period of time, often with little prior preparation.

This situation calls for a review of policies and actions by educational authorities and institutions. This should take into account the fact that investment in physical classrooms and infrastructure in the educational sectors must be accompanied by an investment in online learning capabilities. This includes better training and development of tutors and in quality recording and post-production editing of material to deliver quality interactive educational programmes to students.

The debate on increased use of e-learning should focus on how its utilisation, to differing degrees as appropriate, can provide the flexibility to design, develop and deliver interactive learning programmes.

These need to blend the best of both worlds to the benefit of the most important stakeholder – the student!

The author is also executive director of Advenio eAcademy.

http://mhei-me.com/advenio-eacademy