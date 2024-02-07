Identità, the former Identity Malta agency, investigated 197 reports of exploitation of third-country nationals last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament on Wednesday.

In reply to a question by PN MP Graziella Attard Previ, Camilleri said that 122 of these investigations had been concluded while the rest are still pending. He did not give any details on the conclusions of the investigations.

Attard Previ asked the minister how many reports of exploitation of third-country nationals were received by Identità since 2013.

Camilleri replied that the agency investigated all reports it received. To this end, a Compliance Unit was established recently within the agency.

He said that in 2023, 197 investigations were opened, 122 of which have since been concluded.