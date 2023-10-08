Behind every person, lies a story. Identità officiates that story.

The significant change from Identity Malta to Identità, revealed a couple of weeks ago, marks a bold move into the future while paying homage to our rich history and cultural legacy.

Change is unavoidable. In today’s quickly expanding digital landscape, we must adapt and innovate to better serve our citizens. Identità represents more than just a name change; it represents a fundamental commitment to improving our services and safeguarding the identities of everyone we serve.

Our new logo encapsulates our core values – authenticity, security and technology. Every element in the logo has a purpose, reflecting our mission to provide reliable, secure and technologically advanced identity documents and services.

The Maltese language which forms a significant part of our new logo, is a tribute to our nation’s rich history and culture. Our Maltese language has withstood the test of time, serving as a testament to our enduring heritage. It is a reminder of the strength, resilience and bravery exhibited by our ancestors, as well as the values that have defined our nation over the centuries.

Our new logo

At the heart of our logo stands a watchtower and a vedette, representing Identità’s unwavering commitment to protecting our citizens’ identities against theft, just as the watchtowers along Maltese shores boldly protected our land from its enemies. In an age when identity theft and forgeries have become more common and sophisticated, our use of cutting-edge technology distinguishes us.

Over the years, we have put in place highly advanced security procedures to make it extremely difficult for anyone to falsify or tamper with an official document.

The biometric fingerprint reflects the agency’s commitment to embracing the digital age and streamlining our services, making them more accessible online. In today’s fast-paced world, convenience and accessibility are essential. Identità is at the forefront of bringing our services to your fingertips. With the biometric fingerprint as a symbol, our aim is to streamline and enhance our clients’ experience when requesting any of the agency’s services.

Not just a cosmetic change

Any business, agency, department, or organisation must renew itself. Since it was established in 2013, the agency achieved significant progress and implemented significant changes in its operational procedures.

As an agency, we have always sought to renew and modify wherever possible. This new look is not merely a cosmetic change; it represents a deep shift in our agency’s approach to its mission.

Our oldest departments, the Public Registry Office and the Public Registry - Searches Unit, dating back to the 1800s, have upgraded their systems, and streamlined their services, offering online services, as well as in-person where necessary. Through the Searches Unit, Identità, was the first agency in Malta to implement a qualified electronic signature, benefiting the environment by drastically reducing paper use and enhancing efficiency.

The Passport Office and the Identity Cards Unit provide highly secure documents to Maltese nationals, and we are now working to streamline application processes. Both units offer online appointment booking, and the Passport Office notifies passport holders nearing expiration, prompting them to start the renewal process. These units received Quality Awards earlier this year, for their outstanding services.

The agency’s commitment to maintaining a culture of compliance and adherence to legal regulations has taken a significant step forward with the expansion of the Compliance Unit’s remit, by introducing an Internal Control Section. Whilst the Compliance Unit investigates alleged violations of law pertaining to foreigners’ residence permits, the Internal Control Section is tasked with conducting comprehensive audits across all departments and sections within the agency. This section plays a pivotal role in ensuring that we operate in full accordance with the law and internal regulations, and maintain the highest ethical standards.

In line with our three-year strategy adopting a most customer-centric approach is paramount for every organisation and agency. The centralised Customer Support and Response Unit centralises and unifies the skills and knowledge of all customer service employees across different departments and units of the agency. It exemplifies a pivotal shift towards a more cohesive and efficient customer interaction framework that defies traditional silos.

The Expatriates and Central Visa Units play an important role in legal migration. Identità strives to provide an efficient service to local employers and secure documents to foreign employees, while also aligning with the government’s objective of minimising abuse and misuse, and promoting legitimate foreign recruitment.

A pledge to our clients

As we embark on this transformative journey as Identità, we want our esteemed customers to know that our commitment to you remains unwavering. Behind every person lies a unique story, and we are here to protect and officiate every step in your life’s journey.

Our vision is to continue investing in cutting-edge technology, streamlining our procedures, and ensuring that our identity services remain at the forefront of security. Identità represents a new chapter in our journey, during which challenges will become our opportunity for growth and success.

We promise that Identità will be there for you at every stage of your life!

Colonel Mark Mallia, CEO Identità.