The concept of identity in the Mediterranean at this time of migratory crisis is being explored in the exhibition A State of Limbo, on display at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The multidisciplinary exhibition, curated by Rachel Formosa, features large-scale paintings and installations by artist James Micallef Grimaud, also known as Twitch. Through his works, the artist examines the sociopolitical context of an unprecedented crisis in Europe. Featuring elements of street art, the exhibits illustrate the Mediterranean Sea as a paradoxical place and how populations flock to it in search of freedom. While some do so for pleasure, others seek refuge even though they may not reach their destination.

The exhibition will include a concert by hardcore punk band Double Standard and electronic solo act Khaos being held at Spazju Kreattiv theatre on Friday.

The exhibition runs until Sunday at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. Entrance is free.