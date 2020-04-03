Further changes to the services provided by Identity Malta are being undertaken in view of the latest COVID-19 developments, Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat said.

The measures are intended to facilitate the services provided.

The changes are as follows:

Birth Registration

As from Monday, parents can register their newborn's birth by post, without having to visit Identity Malta’s offices. In the case of birth registrations, one of the parents, or both in the case of a child born out of wedlock, should notify the birth of that child.

Parents should first contact the Public Registry Unit on pubreg.civilstatus@gov.mt and then send the following documents by registered mail to The Public Registry Office, Local Notifications Section, Evans Building, Merchant Street, Valletta:

A filled-in declaration for notification of birth form;

The original birth certificate issued by the hospital and signed by the midwife;

A copy of the parents’ identity cards as applicable;

A cheque or money order made payable to Identity Malta Agency for €2.60. Payment can also be made via bank transfer on:

Bank Account: 40010408403 IBAN Number: MT70VALL22013000000040010408403 SWIFT Code: VALLMTMT;



Any other additional documentation as specified by the agency’s officials;

Bank receipt copy or payment confirmation should be sent when payments are made by bank transfers.

Once received, the Public Registry will issue and send the Act of Birth. Parents will confirm the Act by signing it and will then send the document by registered mail to the Public Registry Office.

The Act of Birth will then be registered and the parents will be notified by SMS or email. They will be able to order their newborn’s birth certificate on www.certifikati.gov.mt.

This is a temporary measure and Identity Malta Agency is working on the development of a new Public Registry software which would allow for online birth registrations.

Death Registration

As from Monday, the death registration of a deceased person can also be done by post, without the need to visit Identity Malta’s office.

The individual registering the death of a deceased person should first contact the Public Registry Unit on pubreg.civilstatus@gov.mt and then send the following documents by registered mail to The Public Registry Office, Local Notifications Section, Evans Building, Merchant’s Street, Valletta.

Filled in declaration for notification of death form;

DH35 certificate of death and cause thereof issued by the medical doctor certifying the death;

The deceased persons’ identity card;

A copy of the applicant’s identity card; and

Any other additional documentation as specified by the agency’s officials.

The death notification will be complete once the Public Registry Office receives the requested documentation. Once complete, the individual registering the death will be notified by SMS or email that s/he can order the death certificate on www.certifikati.gov.mt.

E xpatriates’ Ħal Far office temporarily closed

The Expatriates’ Ħal Far will be temporarily closed from Monday until further notice.

Extension requests for residence permit submitted by beneficiaries of refugee and subsidiary protection, temporary humanitarian protection, 14+ and 18+ will only be accepted by email.

Applicants should send their filled-in form (which can be downloaded from Identity Malta’s website) and supporting documents to intl.protection.ima@gov.mt.

Once approved, applicants will receive an email telling them that their permit has been extended for three months, starting from the application’s date of approval.

Services related to specific residence authorisation are being suspended temporarily. Any further enquiries about the Ħal Far office should be sent to intl.protection.ima@gov.mt.

Expatriates Unit

In addition to the measures already announced in the past week, the following are also included:

EU, EEA and Swiss nationals, as well as their family members, who have either been in Malta for three months and have not yet registered their residence or whose residence document has expired, should send an email to eu.ima@gov.mt. Applicants will receive a confirmation email as proof of their registration.





Family members of third-country nationals and applicants for a temporary residence permit can submit a new or renewal application request to noneu.ima@gov.mt.

Interviews of couples confirming whether the foreign spouse enjoys freedom of movement rights are temporarily being suspended.





For the time being, Identity Malta is only accepting new single permit applications for highly skilled workers and workers in the health sector and social care for the elderly and the disabled.

New applications for highly skilled workers and medical professionals, as well as renewals and change in employment, should be sent to https://singlepermit.gov.mt/, after the employer sends a registration email to onlinesinglepermit.ima@gov.mt.

Central Visa Unit by appointment

As from Monday, the Central Visa Unit will open to the public from 8 to 11am and customers will only be seen by appointment. To book an appointment, please send an email to visa.ima@gov.mt

Foreign students

Third-country nationals studying English in Malta in an institution recognised by the ELT Council may apply for a national visa, to regulate their stay until the end of their course.

This also applies to third-country national students who are currently in Malta and are studying an online course in MQF levels 1 to 4. Students in higher education and whose residence permit validity is about to expire should send an email to noneu.ima@gov.mt to extend their permit.

Interviews of foreign spouses for Maltese citizenship by marriage suspended

Interviews in relation to applications for Maltese citizenship based on marriage by a foreign spouse of a Maltese citizen are being temporarily suspended.