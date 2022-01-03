Identity Malta is forecasting a loss of €6.2 million in 2021, according to financial estimates tabled in parliament.

The government agency is responsible for issuing identity cards, passports, residency visas and an array of other services, including running the public property registry.

Identity Malta’s largest single largest direct operating expense is salaries and wages, standing at around €6.6 million in 2021, followed by rent at €1.5 million.

This forecast loss in 2021 follows on from a €4 million loss the agency made in 2020.

Separately, Identity Malta’s audited accounts for 2020 say it suffered a drop in revenue for that year as a result of the general economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

The agency saw its revenues drop from €35 million in 2019 to €27 million in 2020.

Its retained cash at bank and in hand for 2020 stood at €32 million.

Despite the slowdown, Identity Malta noted how the funds it was committed to pay the government increased from €13.5 million to €15 million, contributing to further losses.

In a note contained in the audited 2020 accounts, Identity Malta said its CEO feels the impact of COVID-19 on the agency’s financial position very much depends on how long the virus persists.

CEO Anton Sevasta, together with Identity Malta’s other top officials, are taking all the necessary measures to counteract the negative impact by “rationalising” the agency’s operations through better utilisation of resources, the note reads.

“This event is not unique to this agency but the CEO feels that, should the COVID-19 situation neutralise itself in the short term, the agency will be in a position to continue its operations and to meet its commitments,” the note concluded.

According to the financial estimates tabled in parliament, the agency’s revenue is set to increase by six per cent and its loss drop for 2022 is forecast to be €853,000.

Identity Malta was set up in 2013 and was initially involved in the running of the cash-for-passports scheme, which has since been hived off to other agencies.