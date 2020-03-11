Long queues of people snaked outside Identity Malta’s Msida offices on Wednesday morning, with the state agency's expatriate section remaining shut without prior warning.



The office was due to open at 7.30am but were still shut as of 8.40am. An Identity Malta expatriate section phone line operator told Times of Malta that the offices were currently closed but could not say why or when they would reopen.

A long, long queue in Msida. Video: Gordon Watson

Identity Malta had announced on Tuesday, via Facebook, that its expatriate office would be “temporarily closed” as of Thursday, March 12. The agency did not provide an explanation for the sudden closure.Reports that front office agency workers were refusing to serve foreigners due to a fear of contracting the coronavirus could not be confirmed at the time of writing.