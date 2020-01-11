Identity Malta has started relocating to new offices in Msida, which will allow it to better serve non-EU nationals who require its services.

The agency’s Expatriate section and Central Visa Unit have now shifted out of Evans Building in Valletta and into the new location on Valley Road.

Parliamentary secretary for Citizenship Julia Farrugia Portelli said that Identity Malta’s Passport Office, Public Registry and Citizenship section would be relocating to separate offices in Marsa in the coming months.

Non-EU nationals have long complained about interminable queues and inefficient service at the citizenship agency. Its existing offices in Evans Building at the tip of Valletta were also difficult to reach by public transport.

The new offices are better equipped to handle Identity Malta’s increased workload and also easier to access, Ms Farrugia Portelli said.

Identity Malta CEO Anton Sevasta and non-executive chairman Ian Castaldi Paris have both said that the agency plans to make more services available online in the near future.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new Msida offices, Ms Farrugia Portelli highlighted the agency’s new public registry office at Mater Dei Hospital and its work to introduce a new national passport which is accessible for the blind.

The agency would now be focusing on introducing a new ID card, making more services available in Gozo and making birth and death notices available online.