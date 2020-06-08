Identity Malta Agency has kicked off the gradual roll-out of the new residence permit for third country nationals.

Apart from aesthetic changes, the new permit will be more secure and difficult to forge. The holders' personal date will also be laser engraved on a polycarbonate substrate card, which makes it extremely difficult to tamper with.

Identity Malta’s CEO Mr Anton Sevasta said the residence permit will be issued for new applicants or upon renewal of existing cards.

The existing ones will remain valid until the expiry date as indicated on the card.

EU member states need to comply with the new card format by July 2020.

The new card will also be issued to UK beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement, including those who will be living in Malta after the transition period.

Eventually, Identity Malta will issue EU nationals a new residence document as provided for in recently adopted EU legislation.