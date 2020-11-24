Identity Malta has updated the critiria needed for it to offer humanitarian protection to migrants, officially known as the Specific Residence Authorisation Policy.

Failed asylum seekers who had been living in Malta before 2016 have been given the opportunity to stay in terms of the new policy, as long as they have not been convicted of a serious crime, have stable employment and try to integrate.

Identity Malta said the policy had been updated to streamline the provisions outlined in the original policy, mainly prove one’s integration efforts. Applicants must provide an integration certificate issued by the Human Rights Directorate (HRD). Applicants who are waiting to start or finish the integration courses may still renew their status. Others who do not have the ability to take the relative courses may provide an assessment report by the HRD.

Applicants who were found guilty of an offence and were sentenced to a minimum of 12 months imprisonment shall be disqualified from obtaining the status. This also applies in the case of a suspended sentence.

Identity Malta said family unity will be maintained on similar principles to the Maltese asylum legislation, provided that the family members also entered Malta irregularly prior to December 31, 2015. In this regard, spouses, partners and minor children who were already in Malta or accompanied the beneficiary at the time the beneficiary arrived in Malta irregularly, and who prove that their residence in Malta has been registered by a Maltese authority, shall be granted the status even if they do not qualify for such status in their own right.

The updated policy can be accessed on Identity Malta’s website.