The Malta Employers Association has insisted that public sector workers who are idle due to coronavirus restrictions should have their salaries docked.

“The association stands by its principle that any employees who are idle, because there is no work available, cannot be privileged and expect a full salary including allowances for giving nothing in return, while others in the private sector in a similar situation suffer from reduced income or face redundancy," the association said.

"Why does a government employee with no work expect to have more rights than a waiter in a restaurant which has closed?".

It said that contrary to how many were interpreting its proposal, only public sector employees who were idle because of a drop in work should have their salaries reduced to reflect this lack of work.

The MEA on Tuesday said this proposal was one of a series to help mitigate an economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus. It called for a case-by-case approach to aid being offered to further mitigate the impact of the economic crisis on businesses and families.

It issued a clarification on Wednesday after two major unions – UĦM Voice of the Workers and the General Workers Union – and the Malta Police Association criticised the employers for their suggestion.

The association said that sections of the media had reported that it wanted all public sector employees to have their salaries cut, rather than just the idle workers.

In its reaction to the misreported news, the GWU said it disagreed with the MEA’s proposal, saying there were many in the public sector who were working even harder including security personnel, customs officers, workers at Identity Malta, Water Service Corporation, Enemalta, Arms and those working with the elderly who left their families to move into their place of work to prevent spreading the pandemic.

Moreover, it said many employees, including in the public sector, had continued working from home through telework.