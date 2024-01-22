AC Milan’s French goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Sunday said clubs, fans and legal authorities who ignore racism in football will be seen to be “complicit” in its scourge.

Maignan, who was subjected to monkey chants by Udinese fans in a Serie A game on Saturday, talked of a mob mentality that shrugged off responsibility.

“It is easy to act in a group, in the anonymity from the stands,” he wrote on X.

“The spectators who were in the stand, who saw everything, who heard everything, but who chose to remain silent, you are complicit.”

Maignan said that he had first heard monkey chants during the match at Udinese when he collected the ball for his first goal kick, after which he “said nothing”.

