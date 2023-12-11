Jake Vella and Lydia Abela have launched the second edition of a campaign that urges hospital visitors to donate foodstuffs for abandoned animals.

Rigal bi Mħabba b’differenza is the brainchild of 14-year-old Vella - one of only 70 people in the world who suffer from rohhadnet, a condition which causes him to gain weight rapidly despite exercising and eating healthily.

Vella has often combined his passion for sports and love for animals to raise funds for abandoned animals.

Abela - the Prime Minister's wife - commended the teenager for the initiative, urging hospital visitors to leave food, or other products for animals currently hosted at sanctuaries.

The initiative will run until December 21.