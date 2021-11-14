The last two years have been a period of uncertainty, especially for the events sector. Despite this, the local industry has shown resilience and agility in the face of shared difficulties, making Malta a solid choice for our annual November show.

Normally a cold shoulder month in event circles, November has become inextricably linked to SiGMA’s Europe show, which is why we’re back, bigger than ever and all fired up for what promises to be the mother of all conferences.

What better way to close off a tumultuous year than by holding a week-long festival for the international gaming and tech industry to celebrate the growth of our four verticals.

With three major expos under one roof, the benefits for cross-pollination are huge, and we can’t wait to see this convergence of ideas, debate, and networking taking place. The quality of exhibitors and speakers this year is unparalleled, with many going the extra mile to be here with us, despite facing unexpected challenges.

Malta Week creates the ideal environment for entrepreneurs, regulators and policy-makers to link up with leaders in the industries of the future and the investors who want to be part of the wave of a brighter tomorrow. It’s a chance to tap into the synergy between the emerging tech, digital marketing and gaming sectors, the rocket fuel for diverging verticals to learn from each other, and most importantly do more business with each other.

If we want a truly global industry – this is the way forward.

The alignment of our super-shows this year are designed to allow investors to leverage the significant crossover potential for multi-faceted deals and to double down on opportunities to connect with some of the leading affiliates, policy makers and thought leaders in the industry.

SiGMA has maintained an entrepreneurial spirit that seeks to be on the edge of new, exciting and promising industries such as blockchain, AI, medical technology and anything else with the potential to change lives for the better. In light of this the next calendar year also promises to exceed our expectations, with an international line up of supershows set to launch in Kenya, Toronto, Dubai, and Ukraine.

The first of which will be Kenya, a country boasting the third biggest gaming market size in Sub-Saharan Africa. Here we plan to tap into a marketplace bursting with sports fans, and a young, digitally connected generation. Kenya incidentally will not be our last stop in the continent - we’re planning a new stop each year, with Ghana and South Africa already lined up.

We’ve also planned expos for countries taking their first steps as regulated marketplaces - in June we’ll be heading to Toronto and Ukraine – in what will be the first live events for new brands SiGMA Americas and SiGMA CIS. Both countries are set to test the waters with operators and affiliates next year, making them a great location for SiGMA Group’s conference stage and buzzing expo floor.

See you at the show!