The chief executive of a financial advisory firm will be running the Valletta half-marathon later this month to raise funds for the people of Ukraine and has pledged to match any donations made.

“If you donate €50, I’ll match it, if you donate €100,000, I’ll match it,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of asset management organisation deVere Group.

Green will be taking part in Valletta’s half marathon feat on April 24, almost 10 years after having previously run the marathon for charity.

This time, his motivation is different.

“Children in Ukraine have endured shelling and violence. Many have been displaced from their homes. Air strikes and explosions have resulted in damaged essential services such as schools and hospitals,” he said.

“Many families have managed to flee the tyranny and daily attacks,” the CEO of deVere, which has an office in Malta, added.

Having had business operations in Ukraine and across the region for many years, Green has direct contact with families whose lives have been destroyed by this war and who now need to start again from scratch.

“We will work directly with them, where possible, alongside non-governmental organisations,” he said.

“We’re asking you to take your chance to make a huge, positive impact on the lives of innocent children and families who have literally had to run for their lives.”

In March 2013, Green had raised €127,000 for the deVere Charity Foundation, a registered UK charity that raises money for children’s foundations worldwide, as well as other children’s charities.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-families-affected-by-russiaukraine-war.