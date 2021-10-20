People aged 55 and over can receive an influenza vaccine from their local health centre as of Monday, October 25, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The 55-and-over cohort will be the first to receive the flu vaccine. Vaccination is optional, though healthcare professionals including public health chief Charmaine Gauci have urged the public to get the flu vaccine when it becomes available.

Healthcare workers are already reporting cases of influenza and the common cold and are on the alert ahead of the upcoming flu season, following a lull in flu infections last winter.

Anyone eligible who has recently received a COVID-19 vaccine dose will not need to wait for any period of time before receiving a flu jab.