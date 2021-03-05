Accidental handballs that lead to a teammate either scoring or having a chance to score a goal will no longer be considered an offence in football, the game’s law-making body said on Friday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) made the announcement in a statement that also clarified the sport’s handball rules in other situations.

The ruling comes a day after Fulham’s Josh Maja saw his effort harshly disallowed for a handball by Mario Lemina in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Scott Parker’s team sit in the Premier League relegation zone, three points from safety.

