The Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation (IFF) partnered up with BNF Bank to celebrate the contribution and achievements of the teams that took part in the 2021-22 BNF National Leagues in the Under-17, Under-15 and Under-14 categories.

The winning teams, promoted sides, top scorers and Fair Play award winners took centre-stage at the Awards Night, held last Thursday at the Centenary Hall, with Pietà Hotspurs and Valletta topping the bill as winners of Section A of the BNF National U-17 and U-15 Leagues respectively.

