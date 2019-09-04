IFS-Malta committee member Peter Calleya has been re-elected to the board of directors and executive committee of the Brussels-based European Banking and Financial Services Training Association (EBTN) for 2020-2022. This was confirmed at the EBTN’s AGM which took place in Frankfurt, Germany.

First elected in 2010, this is the fourth consecutive three-year term Mr Calleya will be serving on the board and executive committee of EBTN. Over the years, he has been responsible for EBTN’s finances and has also coordinated the development of the association’s strategic plan. During the same AGM, Fatma Dirkes, from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, was elected EBTN president.

Mr Calleya has been a financial services professional for over 30 years. He is a chartered banker, chartered marketer and Fellow of both the London Institute of Banking and Finance and Chartered Banker Institute (UK). He has been an elected member of IFS-Malta since 2003, currently serving as vice president. He is also an examiner and senior visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

EBTN, an international not-for-profit association based in Brussels, presently consists of 24 full members hailing from all over Europe together with a number of affiliate and associate members. All member organisations are involved in banking and financial services education and training.