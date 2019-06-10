All candidates following the Financial Risk Management in Banks qualification, offered locally by IFS Malta through the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF), did exceptionally well in the first ever sitting of this exam in Malta.

The institute recently launched three new qualifications in risk management: Risk and Regulation in Banking (MQF Level 5); Financial Risk Management in Banks (MQF Level 6); and Managing Operational Risk and Governance (MQF Level 6).

IFS Malta head of school Elise Ann Mifsud said the institute was very pleased that the first cohort of students undertaking one of the qualifications had successfully concluded the course. She congratulated the successful candidates and commended Erika L. Borg, Olivia Mercieca, and Janet Galea for attaining a pass with distinction.

IFS Malta president Kenneth B. Micallef said the institute has a long-standing relationship with LIBF through which it is able to source first-class qualifications. He added that the introduction of the professional risk management qualifications was testament to the institute’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of providing quality financial services education to ensure the future sustainability of the sector.

Mr Micallef said: “In light of ongoing regulatory change, industry developments and market volatility, these professional qualifications in risk management will contribute to raising the bar and upskilling industry professionals to better evaluate, manage, and contain any potential risks in today’s ever-changing financial environment”.