The Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP) will host an online course that will help professionals across Malta’s financial services industry to become accredited to provide trust administration services.

The IFSP Foundation Certificate in Trusts Law and Management Course starts on April 21, with course lectures held online around two days a week, until a final examination on July 9.

Accountants, auditors, lawyers or bankers will learn the principles of trust administration from some of the most prestigious names in the world of financial services.

Max Ganado will kickstart the course with an introductory lecture, while Meryl Thomas will lead lectures on general principles, for the eighth time, as part of the IFSP’s Trusts Course. Thomas has lectured at Birmingham City University and the Truman Bodden Law School in the Cayman Islands, and is visiting professor at both the Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Defense and the Institute of Law in Jersey.

The course’s 25 lectures will also feature other leading practitioners in the field, including Ganado, Anthony Cremona and Malcolm Becker.

This is a valuable opportunity to learn the fundamentals from some of the leaders in Malta’s financial services industry, while becoming qualified from home

“The course is designed to give practitioners looking to add trust services to their offering, whether they are new entrants or more experienced in the industry, a solid basis in trusts,” IFSP president Tonio Zarb said.

“This is a valuable opportunity to learn the fundamentals from some of the leaders in Malta’s financial services industry, while becoming qualified from home and staying prepared for whatever the future throws at you.”

The IFSP brings together a diverse range of professionals to serve as “the voice of the financial services industry in Malta”. The IFSP works closely with regulators and the authorities to clearly communicate the

perspectives of industry practitioners, while offering expert guidance as necessary on matters of national importance that may impact this important economic sector.

The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), the leading international professional association in the trusts field, recognises the IFSP Certificate in Trusts Law and Management as equivalent to its own Foundation Certificate. Likewise, the course reaches the required continuing professional development standards and benchmarks of the MIA and is accredited with core CPE hours.

As well as an industry-recognised certification in trusts administration, law and management course attendees will also receive a free associate membership with the IFSP until the end of the year.

The IFSP Foundation Certificate in Trusts Law and Management course starts on April 21. For more information, fees and to reserve a place, click here.