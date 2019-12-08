A ceremony followed by a reception was recently held at the Golf Club, Marsa, to celebrate the graduation of a number of students of the Institute of Family Therapy-Malta (IFT-Malta).

IFT-Malta director/tutor Carmen Delicata and chairperson Charlie Azzopardi addressed the gathering.

A total of 21 students graduated – 14 were awarded a Postgraduate Diploma in Systemic Family Psychotherapy, and seven received a Master’s in Systemic Family Psychotherapy.

Apart from offering training to professionals in Systemic Family Psychotherapy, IFT-Malta also offers training in other clinical areas. During 2019, IFT-Malta introduced a new Level 5 Certificate in Therapeutic Care with Children and Adolescents in Out-of-Home Settings, a new Bachelor’s degree in Psychological Therapies and a new Qualification in Supervision for different professionals.

www.ift-malta.com