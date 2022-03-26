Poland’s Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women’s tennis on Friday by defeating Swiss player Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 at the WTA Miami Open.

Swiatek will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement earlier this week.

“Pretty surreal,” Swiatek said. “On one hand, these are the most special moments that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, but on the other hand, that match was just another match.”

The 20-year-old Warsaw-born star had to win her second-round match at the South Florida hardcourt tournament to ensure she would replace Barty in the next rankings next month.

