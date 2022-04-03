Iga Swiatek was once a bashful, teenage hard-rock fan who watched Rafael Nadal in awe before storming to a memorable Grand Slam triumph at a bleak, Covid-hit autumn edition of the French Open in 2020.

On Monday, she will be the new world number one.

With Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” in her headphones, the Pole took to the clay courts of Roland Garros in October 2020.

There was hardly anyone to applaud the teenager in that first year of the Covid pandemic as she swept to her first Grand Slam trophy without dropping a set to become the youngest winner since Monica Seles lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 1992.

On Saturday, under the Florida sun, there were crowds to cheer the 20-year-old as she swept past four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final, two days before officially taking her place at the top of the world hierarchy, on the throne abandoned by Ashleigh Barty.

