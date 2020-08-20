Premium digital marketing agency Revpanda recently launched Casino Bee, an online gambling community offering industry insights from the player’s point of view. Readers can access the website or download the app from the Play Store.

A sudden spike in online gaming during quarantine peaked a few good samaritans’ interests in new casinos, their policies, and the safety standards enforced. The problem with online casinos is the lack of a legal framework for supervision, thus, creating a convenient scenario for a few bad apples to thrive off newbies and unsuspecting players.

iGaming content agency Revpanda’s latest venture, Casino Bee, reviews online casinos, creating a database of the most reliable online gaming websites globally. Although review websites aren’t a novelty, Casino Bee’s rankings are based entirely on user reviews. That’s quite a rare feat in an industry dominated by paid testimonials.

What’s new?

Conceived with the sole intention of educating aspiring gamers, Casino Bee has emerged as a leading authority in the online gaming industry within a short span. Its highlights include an in-depth analysis of individual elements, from bonuses to wagering rules to withdrawals and more.

The Casino Bee team comprises veteran gamers, professional streamers, and linguists who help spread the word. From the latest developments within the iGaming industry to detailed guides, the team creates and promotes content in English, German, Norwegian, Japanese, and more. And this dedication reverberates within the community.

Joining hands are some of the leading casinos and software developers with incredible track records. Many of which have been in business since the early 2000s. Casino Bee is Revpanda’s latest initiative, after their previous venture sold for a whopping six-figures within record time.

The Revpanda story

A trusted name in digital marketing, Revpanda is a leading iGaming strategist that has helped over 300 clients expand their digital presence. From brand building to reputation management and everything in between, Revpanda is a potent marketing tool for igaming businesses.

The brand’s portfolio includes content strategy, copywriting, and a range of optimisation services, while its clientele is spread across continents. Revpanda excels at creating content in more than 60 local and foreign languages, which is unheard of in the digital universe.

Casino Bee’s impact on the iGaming industry and aspiring gamers

Establishing a strong community is crucial for this thriving industry’s long-term survival. That’s one of Casino Bee’s primary goals for the foreseeable future. Readers can visit the website or download the app from the Play Store and sign up to be a part of the community.

Using crowdsourced information, Casino Bee is helping both amateur and professional gamers discover a whole new side of gambling. While connecting casinos and software developers with their target audiences.

It’s no easy feat considering countless societal taboos around gambling. But, Casino Bee’s efforts are slowly decimating this divide, one brick at a time.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/