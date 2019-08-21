Being held on September 11 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre in St Julian’s, iGaming Idol has confirmed Videoslots as its headline sponsor for the 2019 edition. iGaming Idol’s ultimate goals remain that of promoting greater initiatives geared towards a healthier workplace, as well as steering gifted, young individuals towards a career within the sector.

However, without the valuablesupport of its sponsors, this prestigious awards event would simply remain a pipe dream.

Boasting more than 3,300 slots and table games from some of the industry’s biggest providers, Videoslots.com has quickly achieved significant growth. Renowned for offering a player everything it could ever require and the customer service skills to boot, Videoslots has confirmed it will extend its support as headline sponsor for this year’s coveted iGaming Idol event.

“We are firm believers in the iGaming Idol project, and we are delighted to once again be headline sponsor of the event,” said Alexander Stevendahl, CEO of Videoslots.

“iGaming Idol continues to grow in stature each year and has quickly become a key edition to the industry calendar. Malta is flourishing as a hub for gaming and it’s important we continue to recognise those individuals that make that happen and iGaming Idol does exactly that.”

Videoslots places a lot of its focus on attracting the most talented candidates to its roles, as well as the importance of rewarding employees for their hard work and promoting from within to ensure they remain hungry to succeed both individually and as a brand. It’s for that reason Videoslots is a strong supporter of iGaming Idol.

“Videoslots is a huge advocate of rewarding employees for their hard work and the iGaming Idol Awards are a great way of highlighting just how talented the people that work within this fast-paced industry are. There’s nothing worse than working hard for it to go unnoticed, our industry wouldn’t be the success it is today without its hard-working, dedicated and passionate staff,” added Stevendahl.

Through the invaluable support of such significant industry players as Videoslots for such an innovative initiative as iGaming Idol, the up-and-coming stars of the sector are ensured well-deserved recognition for their efforts and achievement for the fourth year running.

Since its inception in 2016, iGaming Idol has grown exponentially into one of the most anticipated awards shows within the iGaming industry. Led by CEO Gerda Kacileviciute, together with the team behind Ambassador Events, the iGaming Idol concept is based on three pillars: recognition of individuals, charity and entertainment. Year after year, the iGaming Idol team strives to expand the original concept to better serve both the industry and the community within which it operates. The portfolio of events now also includes iGaming Next as well as iGaming Invitational.