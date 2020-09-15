iGEN, the iGaming European Network has launched a new initiative called ‘Why iGaming’ to promote careers in the iGaming sector in Malta. The initiative is driven by iGEN’s 22 member companies, and has the support and collaboration of GamingMalta, a nonprofit set up by the MGA and the Government of Malta.

The Why iGaming initiative has been kicked off with the launch of a new website, www.whyigaming.eu, containing over 250 open jobs from iGEN’s member companies. While the content is primarily aimed at Maltese residents, it also contains information for foreign nationals who are interested in relocation to Malta in order to work in the industry.

Over time the website will be built out to include even more jobs posts, information for foreign nationals seeking work in Malta and career-related industry news. While the website is a core part of the initiative, it will also be expanded to include other local career-related and community activities on behalf of the industry.

Careers in online gambling have traditionally been seen as attractive in Malta due to the salaries and perks on offer as well as exciting growth opportunities. However, initial research performed by Why iGaming has shown that there are perceived barriers to entry.

Enrico Bradamante, founder and chairman of iGEN said: “Malta continues to be an extremely important hub for iGaming. Our vision is to provide a way for the biggest and most established iGaming companies to connect with the local community and talent, in particular providing a resource to individuals who are interested in working in the sector. Professionals can use our website to find out about our members, search for open roles and hear the truth about what it is like to work in the industry from a number of Maltese and foreign employees who work locally. This is not only in order to help fill current roles such as entry level roles, customer support, finance roles and other management and executives roles, but also future opportunities as the site will be constantly updated.”

Ivan Filletti, COO of GamingMalta said: “This portal is in sync with our mission to position Malta as the Home of Gaming Excellence. A home where talent succeeds and thrives. An industry and iGaming ecosystem which promotes equality and diversity in their working culture. Why iGaming will serve as a real time showcase for the industry and the exciting opportunities which it offers. At GamingMalta, we will continue to support like-minded initiatives and being of constant support to iGEN and the sector in general.”

In his keynote speech at the event launch for Why iGaming on September 14, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo highlighted that human capital is a key component to build-up a successful workforce in the iGaming industry. He added that the Why iGaming Initiative will be another important measure complementing the Government’s mission of creating a Digital Malta in the years to come.