World Ocean Day, marked on June 8, celebrated the world’s oceans and seas and highlighted the importance of the waters that covers 71 per cent of the planet.

This year iGEN, which represents 27 of Malta’s iGaming companies, brought together volunteers from the iGaming member companies along with Majjistral Nature and History Park to collect over 25 bags of waste, trash and recyclable materials from Majjistral Park, Golden Bay and the surrounding areas.

Teams from iGEN members Aspire Global, Betsson Group, ComeOn Group, Genesis Group, Internet Vikings, Kindred Group, Microgaming, Tipico and William Hill International gathered in groups of six and spread out across the park for two hours of clean up.

Majjistral park ranger Cami Appelgren said: “It is great to have so many volunteers coming to help us look after this park, not only is the park cleaned, but team members also get to experience first-hand how important the ecology of the park is, and how we have to work so hard to maintain the biodiversity balance.”

iGEN member GIG held clean-ups in other parts of the islands, along with underwater clean-ups.