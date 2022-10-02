Members of the senior leadership team of St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara, together with the college rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo SJ, earlier this summer embarked on a special Ignatian pilgrimage in Spain as part of celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of St Ignatius’s conversion.

The pilgrimage programme was designed to guide and inspire the pilgrims as they journeyed in St Ignatius’s footsteps. It included visits to the Basilica of Santa Maria de la Seu, the famed Cova in Manresa and other Ignatian sites. The event was a unique opportunity for the pilgrims to deepen their understanding of St Ignatius of Loyola and his spiritual journey, as well as become more open to follow his spirituality in everyday life at the college, while strengthening relationships with one another.

In a chapel facing Montserrat at the Jesuit retreat house in Manresa.

Reflecting on the experience, Fr Bartolo said: “It was very enriching for me to be with the closest collaborators in leadership at our college. Jesuits and lay people work together; I am very happy that we collaborate on this one mission, and enrich one another through our different vocations. However, we share the same Ignatian spirituality; that is why we organised this pilgrimage during this special anniversary. It was an opportunity to grow into the meaning, understanding and practice of Ignatian spirituality. If we do that, then the college will be more Jesuit and Ignatian. The effect of this pilgrimage was immensely positive, and I am certain that through such experiences we are growing into the charism of St Ignatius of Loyola.

Primary school chaplain Anthony Mifsud said: “It was good to return to my spiritual home. Journeying in the footsteps of Ignatius helped me return to the essentials of the vision for the school and for every member of the school community – finding God’s will for them in response to his love. The appreciation of beauty in nature and art helped us connect to the search of Ignatius, and in our life, for what is beautiful and true. Finally, it was a privilege to go on this pilgrimage with those with whom we walk, day in, day out, as it consolidates our mission in common roots.

Secondary school counsellor Suzanne Pace commented: “I was very grateful to have experienced the Ignatian pilgrimage. It gave me the opportunity to deepen my spirituality and strengthen the connection with my work colleagues. My experience at the Cova brought a new meaning to my spiritual life. It brought a whirlwind of emotions and it felt that my nine years of experience working with the Jesuits fell into place. I was able to understand the true meaning of consolation, resilience, and the reality of ‘freedom from, freedom for’ – a saying that will surely give me courage in difficult times. I feel very grateful to be part of the Jesuit educational community; a community which has always supported me, and by walking in the footsteps of St Ignatius in this pilgrimage I gained insight into the true Ignatian life, which will help me guide our students through compassion, competence, conscience, and commitment to be ‘persons for others’.