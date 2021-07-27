Academics are being urged to ignore a university request to submit information about their travel plans, vaccine status and to submit a negative PCR test before returning to work.

The Malta Union of Teachers said the request was "not in line with the law" and gave the University of Malta 24 hours to withdraw the communication.

"After the utlimatum expired today, the union is issuing directives to academic staff not to provide the requested information and to ignore such communication," it said.

In a statement, the union said the university wants to know the travel destination and length of stay, as well as COVID-19 vaccination details.

The union claimed such behaviour was not in line with the health authorities’ directives.

It said that it had reported the university to the Superintendent of Public Health and the Employment and Industrial Relations director.

The union is the latest to hit out over initiatives employers are taking to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, a banking union criticised APS bank for requiring unvaccinated employees to take a weekly PCR test, saying the measure unfairly penalised workers.