In the street where I used to live, there was a woman who would come out of her house around lunchtime every day and sweep the street. I hasten to add that I mean this literally.

She wouldn’t be sweeping her doorstep or the pavement in front of the house; she would be in the middle of the road diligently removing dust as if her life depended on it while cars zoomed past and considerably slowed any progress that was being made.

This woman’s relentless sweeping was accompanied by a woman two or three doors down vigorously polishing her door knockers. At the grocery store, buying ham for my mother, women would discuss detergents and cleaning products as if they were scientific equations.

It was as if every Maltese woman alive was part of some cleaning cult that you got the keys to at birth. What has never failed to fascinate me is that this obsession does not seem to extend to our outer domains.

Take Gozo, for example. I don’t think I’ve ever been inside a dirty Gozitan house, yet, the persistent illegal waste dumping in Gozo has become a veritable struggle. Just last week, I was driving through the countryside when I came across a collage of filth.

I can’t for the life of me imagine why anyone would be journeying through the beautiful, peaceful fields and suddenly feel compelled to drop their litter into the middle of a pristine space. It’s obviously not the place for it and nobody is going to come and magically collect it, so why would you just leave it there? The mind boggles.

There is still no Environmental Police Unit in Gozo

In a joint statement, Gozitan NGOs Għawdix and Nadur Nadif spoke about the “silent environmental struggle” the sister island is facing. They pointed out that a case of illegal dumping had been reported in mid-November and, a whole month later, not only had no action been taken but the rubbish heap in question had actually gotten bigger.

In addition to this, the recent rainfall had caused some of the garbage pile to make its way down a nearby valley and continue to spread like a filthy plague. It’s truly unacceptable that this has been allowed to happen.

It would seem that, as usual, the smaller island has drawn the short stick when it comes to resources. Not only is there still no Environmental Police Unit in Gozo, which makes it that much harder to crack down on environmental terrorists, but national campaigns also tend to leave Gozo out of the equation.

Even though I don’t think it should be necessary to have to tell people not to make their own environment look like a pigsty, it’s things like education and enforcement that our taxes are meant to go towards. After all, it’s not like we have anywhere else to go if our islands become glorified tips.

We also wouldn’t need people to give up their precious time and form NGOs like Għawdix and Nadur Nadif if people kept the outside as clean as they do inside. Nothing shows more selfishness than a disregard for public spaces. If a land is the best representation of its people, what does ours say about us?