iGO is extending its service to those going on holiday as well as those returning from a trip abroad with iGO Hassle Free Airport, which takes them to and from their desired destinations.

Maintaining ease of mind during a travelling period is essential and the iGO service guarantees that customers arrive wherever they need to be on time, without the worry of parking and other travelling fees.

The ride-hailing initiative employs a number of locals on the island with knowledge of the Maltese roads and traffic habits. This perk is also supplemented by a compulsory course the drivers are required to undertake in order to certify that they have been trained to the highest standards and are well versed and suited to handle all needs.

With a firm understanding that customers arranging their travelling plans often wish to pre-book the service well in advance, iGO has implemented features on its downloadable application (both for Android and Apple devices) to specifically allow users to book a future pick-up date, time and location, ensuring that a driver will be waiting for them on arrival. The application itself has been developed in a manner that easily allows users to pinpoint and select their desired location of pick-up and drop-off in a clear and effortless way.

iGO is always ready to deliver a superior level of private travel. Customers’ comfort and relaxation are taken seriously, as each vehicle is newly purchased with a number of enhancements, such as the availability of WiFi.

For more information visit the iGO Facebook page, https://www.igo.mt/, call (+356) 2339 2339 or go to www.Famalco.Net.