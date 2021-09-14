Igor Tudor has taken over as coach of Verona, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, hours after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked following just four games in charge.

Last season former Croatia international Tudor, 43, was Andrea Pirlo’s deputy at Juventus, winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup for the club where he won two league titles as a player.

Di Francesco, 52, was shown the door by Verona after failing to obtain a single point from his team’s first three Serie A matches, his only win coming in the Italian Cup first round against Catanzaro last month.

