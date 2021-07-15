The MSE Equity Price Index dropped by 1.39% to a 3-week low of 3,868.949 points on Thursday on the back of sharp decline in IHI.

Meanwhile, BMIT, MOV, MIA, and PG all closed unchanged as overall trading activity remained lacklustre at just under €0.05 million.

International Hotel Investments plc plunged by 13.6% as it closed at a 3-month low of €0.57 across 2,630 shares.

PG plc remained at the €2.26 level on volumes of 9,206 shares. The company will be publishing its 2020/21 annual financial statements by the end of August.

A single trade of 560 shares kept Malta International Airport plc rooted to the €6.30 level. Yesterday, the airport operator announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 28 July 2021 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

Bank of Valletta plc failed to hold onto an intraday high of €0.91 (+1.1%) as it closed flat at the €0.90 level across 9,975 shares. Today, BOV announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday 29 July 2021 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

Meanwhile, BMIT Technologies plc traded unchanged at the €0.48 level as 25,200 shares changed hands.

The RF MGS Index gained 0.18% to 1,100.263 points as European Central Bank policymaker Mr Ignazio Visco stated that he does not expect the monetary policy to be tightened for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Italy’s Consumer Price Index remained at 1.3% in June in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous two months.

Elsewhere, China’s Gross Domestic Product advanced by 1.3% in Q2 2021 over the previous three months, representing a 7.9% increase over the same period last year. The Chinese economy grew slightly lower than market expectations of 8.1% due to lower output from factories, higher raw material costs, and pandemic outbreaks in some regions.

