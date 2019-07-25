The MSE Equity Total Return Index continued on a positive path, as it posted a gain of 0.62 per cent to close at 9,830.792 points. Investor participation doubled over the previous week, as €2.5 million worth of shares traded across 205 transactions.

A total of 21 equities were active, nine of which traded higher, while eight lost ground.

The main driver of the positive performance was International Hotel Investments plc, as it rallied 9.5 per cent to €0.81, following the publication of its results at the end of the previous week.

The equity traded ten times, as 70,447 shares changed hands.

The board of International Hotel Investments plc approved the half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2019.

The group’s revenue was up by €5.6 million to €122.5 million, as the Corinthia Hotel London improved its overall operational activity. The adjusted EBITDA declined slightly from last year’s figure of €20m, to €19.7m.

During the period under review, the group’s profit before tax amounted to €5.2 million versus a loss of €2.3 million.

The €8.9 million income in the statement of comprehensive income reflects the currency difference of the Group’s non-Euro investments in London, Golden Sands Resort timeshare operation in Malta and St Petersburg.

The banking sector was the main drag on the index, as all equities traded lower with the exception of Bank of Valletta plc. The latter temporarily reached a seven-week high of €1.14, but eventually closed at €1.13, translating to a modest gain of 0.44 per cent. A total of 83,203 shares traded over 28 transactions.

On the other hand, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, registered a 1.33 per cent loss in value to close the week at €1.48. Traded volume amounted to 22,560 shares over six transactions.

The worst performer in the sector was FIMBank plc, as it lost 4.41 per cent to close at $0.65.

Also in the banking sector, a sole deal of 1,000 Lombard Bank Malta plc shares shaved 2.63 per cent off the share price, to €2.22.

Telecommunications company, GO plc edged 0.45 per cent to €4.40. The equity traded somewhat heavily as €203,405 worth of shares were exchanged over 13 deals.

BMIT Technologies plc was also quite liquid last week, as 178,822 shares traded over 21 deals.

The share price recovered earlier declines during the last trading session of the week to close unchanged at €0.53.

Last Friday, Malta International Airport plc announced their traffic results for August 2019.

An 8.4 per cent growth was registered, compared to the figure of August 2018. The rise in passenger numbers was partly due to a 5.8 per cent increase in aircraft movements and a 7.6 per cent increase in seat capacity.

The seat load factor for August improved from last year’s percentage, as it stood at 88 per cent. The airport’s top driver of passenger traffic was Germany, which recorded a 24.7 per cent increase, followed by France at 13.7 per cent. This solid performance was mainly driven by the airport’s summer schedule, featuring 16 developments.

The equity traded 23 times during the week, as 23,371 shares changed ownership. The result was a 0.67 per cent price decline to €7.40.

Elsewhere, a single transaction of 2,171 MaltaPost plc shares pushed the price 3.85 per cent higher to reach €1.35.

In the insurance sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc climbed 3.88 per cent to reach €2.14, as 9,000 shares traded over five deals.

On Friday, the equity traded at a weekly high of €2.18.

During the previous week, after Friday’s market close, GlobalCapital plc announced that the half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2019 has been approved.

The group registered a €2.3 million profit before tax versus a loss of €2.5 million during the same period last year. This was mainly the result of its positive movement in the fair value of investments.

The company registered an increase in the value of in-force business by 63 per cent from June 2018 to €1.5 million during the same period this year. This was the outcome of the company’s urge to generate new business during the year.

Last Wednesday, the company informed the market about the progress on the publication of its 2019 financial analysis summary.

The company announced that, on September 2, 2019, the Malta Financial Services Authority confirmed its expectations on the scope of the assurance engagement and the Company is taking the necessary steps to address the Authority’s requirements.

RS2 Software plc generated a turnover of €193,165 over 19 deals. As a result, the share price fell 1.57 per cent to €1.88.

In the food and beverage sector, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded flat at €10.30, over five deals worth a combined €113,218.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc advanced 2.99 per cent to €1.72, across 13 trades of €175,277.

A deal of just 84 shares in Santumas Shareholding plc was executed at the price of €1.62.

In the property sector, four equities posted gains, led by Malta Properties Company plc with a 2.94 per cent increase in price to €0.70.

During the week, eight deals of 18,314 shares were executed.

Malita Investments plc followed suit with a gain of 2.37 per cent to €0.865.

The equity traded twice as 6,871 shares changed hands.

Tigne Mall plc jumped 1.69 per cent to €0.90 as turnover soared to over €1 million over 11 trades.

Plaza Centres plc continued on the positive path set during the previous week, climbing another 0.98% to €1.03. In total, four transactions of 151,900 shares were executed.

A couple of trades on slim volume of Main Street Complex plc shares were executed at €0.60, translating to a 1.64 per cent loss in value.

MIDI plc also traded lower, as it was down a further 0.78 per cent to €0.635. A total turnover of €105,938 was generated over 20 deals.

Trident Estates plc traded flat at €1.90 over three deals of 10,520 shares. The local sovereign debt market was dominated by selling pressure, as the MSE MGS Total Return Index was down 0.605% to 1,132.61 points. From the 22 active issues, 21 drifted lower, while the other one closed unchanged. The worst performer was the long-dated 2.4% MGS 2041 (I), as it lost 1.55 per cent to €131.05. The most traded issue was the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I), as a turnover of over €1.1 million was generated, resulting in a 0.88 per cent decline to €124.60.

In the local corporate debt market, 51 issues were active, of which 23 bonds headed north, while 15 traded lower.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index was down 0.112 per cent to 1,080.573 points. The top performer of the week was the 5% MeDirect Bank Plc Subordinated Unsecured € 2022-2027, as it advanced 2.44% to €105. At the other end of the spectrum, the 4.9% Gasan Finance Company plc € 2019-2021 closed at €100.01, translating to a 2.19 per cent downward movement.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA. The directors or related parties are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com