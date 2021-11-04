This week, International Hotel Investments plc published a pros­pectus in connection with an €80m 10-year bond issue at an interest rate of 3.65 per cent per annum.

This is the joint largest-ever local corporate bond together with Hili Finance Company plc’s debt funding issued in July 2019 mainly to finance the acquisition of the Comino hotel and bungalows.

Part of the proceeds of the IHI €80m bond issue will refinance the €20m 5.8% bonds maturing on December 21. The bond issue is conditional on a total fund raise of €50m. The company discloses in the prospectus the use of proceeds and ranks these in order of priority.

Apart from the €20m refinancing exercise, €9m will be required to finance obligations arising under the preliminary long-term lease agreement pertaining to the Corinthia Hotel Rome. IHI will be managing the conversion and renovation of the property (owned by the global property investors Reuben Brothers) into a 60-room hotel operating under the Corinthia brand which is expected to open for business in 2023.

Likewise, €8m is required for the partial financing of a premium payable under the long-term management contract for the Corinthia Hotel New York. Similar to the Corinthia Hotel Rome, this landmark property is also owned by Reuben Brothers and is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment prior to reopening in early 2023. Once renovated, IHI will operate the hotel which will have 97 guest rooms as well as 12 luxury residences located in one of the most prestigious and exclusive areas in Manhattan.

IHI is also raising a total of €14m for the partial financing of preparatory works at the Ħal Ferħ site (branded ‘Corinthia Oasis’) which is adjacent to the large site close to the Golden Sands resort. The works include excavation, demolition and development of a car park.

€20m is earmarked to finance the soft refurbishment of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa (€5m) and the Corinthia Hotel St George’s Bay (€15m), while the remaining €8.2m will be used for ‘general corporate funding purposes of IHI’.

The hospitality sector was one of the worst hit sectors from the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the restrictions worldwide, travel and tourism came to an abrupt halt in Q1 2020 leading to a severe downturn in the hospitality and related sectors.

The financial impact on the IHI Group was similar to that of many operators in the sector. In 2020, IHI’s overall revenue declined to €91.9m compared to €268.3m in 2019, with the EBITDA shrinking from a positive record level of €69.8m in 2019 to a negative €3.75m.

The weak financial performance continued in the first half of 2021 as restrictions were maintained worldwide since the vaccine rollout only began gathering strong momentum in the second quarter of this year. In fact, in H1 2021 overall re­venues of €34.6m represented a drop of 33 per cent over the previous comparable period, reflecting the full impact of the pandemic following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe in mid-March 2020.

There is clearly the need for IHI to action its divestment programme at the opportune time

However, thanks to cost control measures taken in 2020 as well as government support schemes covering payroll and other forms of subsidies/support in several countries in which IHI operates, the EBITDA improved to a negative €0.83m compared to a negative €2.13m in the first half of 2020.

In line with its obligations as a corporate bond issuer, IHI published its 2021 financial projections in June 2021 showing revenues that were expected to rise 27.1 per cent this year to €116.8m, reflecting a rebound in activity following the material slump in business in 2020. IHI had predicted in June that its year-end EBITDA will be a positive €11m compared to the negative €3.75m in 2020.

In the prospectus published this week, IHI issued updated financial projections for 2021 and 2022. While the projected revenue figure for 2021 is largely unchanged at €116m, IHI now expects EBITDA to improve further to a positive €15.1m, presumably on account of the USD5m payment received by IHI’s fully-owned subsidiary Corinthia Hotels Ltd.

A few weeks ago, IHI had announced the termination of the technical services and pre-opening services agreement with Meydan Group of Dubai in respect of the Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai.

The 2022 financial forecasts indicate that IHI is projecting a sharp recovery in revenue to €232m which, however, would still represent a 13 per cent decline from the record revenue of €268m in 2019. In line with the expected rebound in revenue as a result of the recovery across the global hospitality sector worldwide following the effectiveness of the vaccines as is evident since August even across the Maltese hospitality sector, IHI in anticipating a sharp recovery in EBITDA for 2022 to €54.8m. Despite the sharp rebound from the negative EBITDA in 2020, the figure projected for 2022 would still be 21.4 per cent below the record level achieved in 2019.

In the section of ‘risk factors’ in the IHI prospectus, there is reference to the COVID-19 impact and how the pandemic could influence the pace and timing of the group’s recovery and growth initiatives. IHI stated that “during this period of uncertainty, the group’s principal goal is to preserve its liquidity position. As such, should the current environment prolong beyond the group’s expectations, the group’s current development pipe­line may not be completed and developed within already determined timeframes. In addition, the group may need to postpone or cancel planned renovations or developments, which could adversely impact the group’s business”.

This is an important statement in the context of the use of proceeds highlighted earlier on, namely the preparatory works at the Corinthia Oasis as well as the refurbishment plans for two of the other Malta properties.

In view of the ongoing uncertainties related to the strength of recovery across the hospitality sector and the impact this will have on IHI’s financial performance, in my view this calls for more regular communication to the market to ensure that all stakeholders are kept well abreast of developments. As I regularly outlined in some articles in the past, an interim statement is issued by several companies across international markets during the months of October and November to provide an update on the Q3 financial performance.

Moreover, in the UK for example, a ‘pre-close trading update’ is published in January to disclose key trends as at year-end ahead of the publication of the annual financial statements. This communication strategy needs to be adopted by all companies in Malta, especially those whose business has been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

In IHI’s case, this level of communication is even more important in the context of the uneven recovery of the hospitality sector in 2022 and beyond. In fact, the IHI prospectus says any delay in timing of the recovery “may result in a situation where the group may require additional short to medium term funding to meet its working capital and debt service obligations”. IHI, however, rightly states that it has a long, positive track record in terms of negotiation with banks and other financial institutions to acquire or renew financing facilities and it has the ongoing support of its principal shareholders, particularly that of its majority shareholder Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Ltd.

Apart from the requirement to plan the upcoming investment pipeline with a strict focus on the recovery across the group’s hotel portfolio, IHI also reitera­ted that its strategic plan “also comprises the divestment of assets located in secon­dary markets that have achieved their mature stage of development”. This plan to sell one or more of its properties had already been highlighted prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Indeed, in the interim directors’ statement published in early November 2019, IHI had explained that an international marketing exercise was being conducted for the sale of the Prague hotel which had a carrying value of €93.6m on the balance sheet as at December 2020. Meanwhile earlier this year, IHI also sold the penthouse in London for €35.7m (in line with book value) and the sale proceeds were principally used for the repayment of bank borrowings.

There is clearly the need for IHI to action its divestment programme at the opportune time to prove to the investing public that the strategy adopted since its IPO in the year 2000 starts to yield the desired results of achieving capital growth on property acquisitions over the years.

Moreover, the sale of the Prague property and potentially others in due course will not only help to shore up IHI’s cash resources should the hospitality sector take longer than expected to recover, but it will also enable IHI to fully finance other upcoming developments, such as the Corinthia Oasis, without taking on additional borrowings.