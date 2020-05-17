Island Insurance Brokers has just reconfirmed its Corporate Chartered Status by the Chartered Insurance Institute, the international professional body for insurance and financial planning.
The prestigious Corporate Chartered Status is awarded annually to firms who publicly commit to a set of aligned ethics and values, to providing knowledgeable advice backed up by qualifications and continued professional development, and who through their daily operations, would have kept seeking good customer outcomes.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us