Ikigai Ventures, the €20 million seed-stage venture fund spearheaded by Maltese entrepreneur Eman Pulis has announced its first investment, purchasing shares in Swedish sports tech company Triggy.

Founded in 2017, Triggy is dedicated to using machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to supply the gaming industry with the ability to connect sports data, live odds, and user insight to increase customer engagement and retention.

Pulis, who is best known as the founder and CEO of Sigma World, which organises events for the gaming, AI, blockchain and medtech sectors around the world, said: “Ikigai Ventures was created specifically to help boundary pushing businesses in emerging sectors accelerate their development and growth. Thanks to the network Sigma has built up over the past ten years we are able to offer financial investment and connect companies to hundreds of potential clients. This is the model we are adopting with Triggy, a company that is leading the way in using machine learning and AI in the sports betting space.”

Martina Åkerlund, CEO at Triggy, said: “Over the past 5 years we have built a successful company that is helping gaming companies to provide better personal user experiences for customers. Our unique personalisation platform continues to evolve and with this new investment from Ikigai Ventures, coupled with access to Sigma’s incredible network, we are now well-placed to take Triggy to the next level.”

Having been established in late 2021, Ikigai Ventures has also onboarded two new partners with decades of venture capital investing experience. Vinícius Moraes de Carvalho and Daniele Calzolari, who joined in February 2022, are leading the process of identifying and concluding new investment opportunities on behalf of the diverse board of investors who have now joined Ikigai Ventures.

More information on Triggy is available at https://triggybet.com/. For more information on Ikigai Ventures visit https://ikigaiventures.io/.