28th Sunday in ordinary time: Today’s readings: Wisdom 7: 7-11; Psalm 89; Hebrews 4:12-13; Mark 10: 17-30

A popular anecdote has it that when the bishop of Vittorio Veneto, Mgr Albino Luciani (later Pope John Paul I), was faced by a crisis in the management of ecclesiastical resources, with financial experts putting their expertise to advise the Church in managing and sustaining its pastoral mission, including social work in favour of the needy. In a playing on words, he sarcastically lamented whether they knew the difference between “il Dio trino” and “il dio quattrino” (the Triune God and the god of money).

At that time, the IOR crisis had just started, and apparently Luciani’s diocese was badly impacted. Experts gave learned worldly solutions but apparently not evangelical ones. In actual fact, Luciani remained adamant that ecclesiastical finances not only had to be managed in line with the dictates of civil law, but more than that, administered in coherence with the principles and values of the Gospel.

This requires attunement to “the spirit of Wisdom” and the virtue of prudence, constantly putting ourselves before Christ, like the man in today’s Gospel, posing the question “Good teacher, what must I do?” Notably in this dialogue, Jesus points to this man’s spiritual wealth, thrusting him in an exercise of self-enquiry about righteous behaviour in the observance of the commandments. The man assures Jesus that indeed he is meritoriously righteous, spiritually enriched: “all these I have kept since I was a boy.”

The Gospels unanimously show that Jesus condemned self-righteousness in all its forms as in his view it constitutes an obstacle to “enter” into “eternal life”, or into “God’s reign”. Jesus goes as far as not to appropriate for himself the title of “Good teacher”, as “no one is good – except God”. Noticeable is also the man’s use of the verb “inherit” in contrast with Jesus’s constant use of “entering” and “welcoming” the reign. Indeed, Jesus challenges the rich man to let go of the mentality of meritorious inheritance to embrace gratuitous self-abandonment.

Moreover, in the ensuing dialogue with the disciples, Jesus points to a paradigm shift in our life of faith. To follow Jesus implies firstly a readiness to change one’s attitude. Jesus clearly separates the illusory richness of self-righteousness from the decision to follow him. Jesus demands from the disciple to “sell everything”, “give to the poor”, and receive “treasure in heaven”. Only after one has gone through this process does Jesus put the invitation: “then come, follow me”. Respecting the sequence in this process gives the disciple that necessary inner freedom to rest solely on God.

Clearly the question here is where does the disciples’ security lie, whether in “il Dio trino” or in “il dio quattrino”! To be a true disciple necessitates having the courage to abandon oneself such that their security lies “with God” for whom all things are possible. Ultimately discipleship touches us on the level of being rather than merely on the level of doing. Even works of righteousness can be a subtle idolatrous obstacle in the following of the master.

Hence, the need of God’s “sharp” word which “penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit” to discern our heart. More concretely, the recent outright criticism of the sale of Church property – justified on the premise that “pastoral initiatives and demands require financial resources” – should not be taken lightly by whoever is responsible. Given the present local scenario, “the exercise of a legitimate right” is not always a guarantee of the protecting the greater value of evangelical prudence. In these matters, as in others, what is at stake is not the credibility of the institutional Church, but the trustworthiness of Jesus and his Gospel.