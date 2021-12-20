The music world is in mourning for Carlos Marín, the singer of the popular music group Il Divo who has died aged 53.

The baritone had been performing with the band in the UK but the tour was postponed when he fell ill on December 7. He was taken to hospital in Manchester, where he did not recover from coma.

Media reported he died from complications caused by COVID-19.

Marín was a part of the group since its inception in 2003. It was the group which announced his death saying in a statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away.

"He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.

"We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."

The group have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.