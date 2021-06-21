Canon George Frendo and Antoine Vassallo, from Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria, are among a strong team of officials currently planning a key exhibition to be inaugurated by President George Vella at Il-Ħaġar museum, Victoria, on Sunday.

“Emvin Cremona 1919-1987” will feature some 100 assorted artworks, representative of the media and sectors the artist excelled in. Distributed over a good part of the cultural centre are impressive examples, some of which were never on public display before.

Together with a range of documents, visitors to the exhibition will be guaranteed an in-depth experience.

The display, which has received strong support from collectors and entities alike, forms part of Victoria International Arts Festival 2021 and is accompanied by another full-colour publication in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series.

The museum will be closed between today and next Saturday but visitors will then be able to view the vast range of exhibits until August 28 during the normal opening hours of 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. There are no entrance fees.