Mgr Joseph Farrugia, founder and curator of Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria recently gave a lecture on St Joseph in conjunction with the current temporary exhibition, entitled Joseph the Silent Witness.

Mgr Farrugia used his strong experience as a University lecturer to present more than 60 minutes of interesting facts and reflexions on Joseph of Nazareth, a Man worth Knowing.

He gave an overview of why St Joseph remained neglected for hundreds of yours – a situation that still exists in various Christian denominations.

Mgr Farrugia compared two different personalities, from each of the two Testaments, that of Joseph of Egypt and Joseph of Nazareth. Using as a background paintings representing the saint in various circumstances, he went through three sections: canonical gospels, apocryphal writings and contemporary culture.

Mgr Farrugia succeeded in presenting a complete image of Joseph, patron of the Universal Church.

Concluding his talk, he made references to French philosophers, possibly because he is currently a fidei donum priest responsible for various communities in Provence, France.