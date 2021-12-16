Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria is currently hosting three exhibitions connected with Christmas.

The museum management, together with the Society of Christian Doctrine, is celebrating the centenary of the introduction by Dun Ġorġ Preca of the manifestation (procession) of Baby Jesus –a strong tradition, even abroad.

Ten attractive bilingual posters offer important and interesting information about the traditional processions with Baby Jesus, including illuminated sloganed placards, old lamps used during the manifestation and Verbum Dei slogans painted on glass or affixed to MUSEUM centres.

Other interesting exhibits are a 1963 leaflet featuring a Baby Jesus manifestation held at the Drydocks, a flier written by Dun Ġorġ about his beloved subject, Verbum Dei caro factum est (The Word was made flesh), an autograph letter by St Ġorġ Preca and a bozzetto of a bust of Dun Ġorġ by Vincent Apap.

Moreover, George Cassar is displaying a Nativity scene in the Neapolitan style and a statue of Baby Jesus (from Spain) arranged on a wooden processional platform like the ones used in the manifestations around the island. Visitors can also follow two videos related to Dun Ġorġ and Baby Jesus.

The Gozo Philatelic Society is showcasing stamps and cards about Dun Ġorġ and Christmas on Level -1.

Entrance to Il-Ħaġar is free, seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm, until January 9.