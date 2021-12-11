James Vella Clark will be the guest artist in ‘Meet the Artist’ series at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria on Monday at 11am.

The event is in conjunction with Vella Clark’s Abstracts temporary exhibition open until January 11.

The artist, who lives and works from his studio in Valletta, presents 20 abstracts created during the past turbulent months. The framed variously-sized acrylics are almost all on board.

Vella Clark has exhibited in various places abroad.

A full-colour catalogue is available as #15 in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series, including an interesting and soul-searching conversation with Maria Frendo.

Free booking for the meeting is available at events@heartofgozo.org.mt. Only vaccinated people can attend.

Il-Ħaġar museum can be visited daily Monday to Sunday (except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) between 9am and 5pm.